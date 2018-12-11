 Skip to main content

Report on Business Marriott facing class-action lawsuits in wake of Starwood data breach

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Marriott International Inc. customers in Canada have filed a string of class-action lawsuits against the hotel giant and its Starwood brand after a recent security breach.

At least three lawsuits have been launched against the U.S.-based company behind brands including W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton and Westin.

Court documents show Toronto- and Montreal-based plaintiffs are accusing the company of negligence. They allege Marriott and Starwood were “reckless” with and failed to their protect personal information.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Marriott declined to discuss the cases, saying the company does not comment on pending litigation.

The hotel chain revealed last month that hackers stole contact, credit card, passport and travel information belonging to as many as 500 million guests over four years.

