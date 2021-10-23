Martha Rogers leaves the TD Centre in Toronto after a meeting at Torys LLP on Oct., 21, 2021.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Martha Rogers, a director at Rogers Communications Inc. Rogers Communications Inc., is publicly going to war with her brother Edward Rogers, demanding in a series of tweets that he step down as chair of the family trust that controls the telecom and media giant.

Ms. Rogers’s posts on Twitter come amid a feud that has erupted at Canada’s largest wireless carrier after Mr. Rogers attempted to oust CEO Joe Natale and other members of his management team. Mr. Rogers was removed as the company’s chair this past week and hit back by announcing his intention to replace the company’s independent directors with his own slate of candidates.

Mr. Rogers and the company are now at odds over who sits on the telecom’s board, with newly elected chair John MacDonald declaring Mr. Rogers’s resolution to reconstitute the board “invalid.”

When reached by The Globe and Mail Saturday, Ms. Rogers declined to comment.

In a tweet, Ms. Rogers alluded to a photograph of Mr. Rogers and his family posing with former U.S. president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The photo was posted to his wife Suzanne Rogers’s Instagram account in May and was captioned, “A special way to end the night.”

Ms. Rogers said she faced “severe personal repercussions” if she revealed the truth about her brother’s “Trump scandal.”

“I’ll gladly blow up my life to stop this,” Ms. Rogers said. “You can stop me any time by ceasing, desisting & stepping down.”

A spokesperson for Mr. Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Rogers also said, in response to social media posts comparing the drama engulfing the family-controlled company to the HBO show Succession, that Game of Thrones is a more apt comparison.

“I hope to God I’m Arya,” she wrote.

Ms. Rogers said in a subsequent tweet that her father, the company’s late founder Ted Rogers, gave her a seat on the board “as a check and balance to ensure nothing this insane occurs.”

“This is for you Dad,” she wrote.

