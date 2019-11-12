 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Martinrea earnings jump despite GM strike

VAUGHAN, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Robot welders work on the floor of Alfield Industries, a subsidiary of Martinrea, in Vaughan, Ont., on April 28, 2017.

Fred Thornhill/Reuters

Martinrea International Inc. says that earnings rose 28 per cent in the third quarter despite some impact from the GM strike, but that delayed vehicle programs has it pushing back sales targets for next year.

The auto-parts producer reported after markets closed on Tuesday that it had net earnings of $46.7-million, or 57 cents a share, up from $36.4-million or 42 cents a share for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net earnings were 53 cents a share for the quarter ending Sept. 30, up from 43 cents a share last year. Revenue was $974.4-million, up 14.5 per cent from $851.1-million last year.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of 52 cents a share and revenue of $881.5-million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company says it has pushed back its $4-billion annual revenue target to 2021 after several auto companies pushed back vehicle programs worth more than $400-million a year to Martinrea.

It says programs including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Rogue and Pathfinder, and Ford’s new product at its Hermosillo plant in Mexico have been pushed back six to nine months as sales volumes look to stay flat or drop in China, Europe and somewhat in North America next year.

