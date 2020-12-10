 Skip to main content

Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub after investigation confirms unlawful content

Jon Victor
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

MasterCard says it will no longer allow its cards to be used on Pornhub, a website owned by the Montreal-based company Mindgeek, after a MasterCard investigation found what it calls illegal material on the site.

Pornhub came under fire last week after the New York Times reported that the website hosts videos of child sexual assaults and exploitations, prompting financial services companies Visa and MasterCard to investigate their relationship with the site.

“Our investigation over the past several days has confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content on their site,” MasterCard said in a statement. “As a result, and in accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that connect the site to our network to terminate acceptance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pornhub denies there is illegal content on its site, saying it employs moderators to screen every video upload. Pornhub and Mindgeek did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Mindgeek is a conglomerate that owns more than 100 websites, production companies and brands. Pornhub itself is one of the most highly frequented pornography sites, with more than 100 million daily visits and more than 36 billion visits per year, according to the company.

Visa, another payment service used by Pornhub, has said it is investigating the allegations and will take action if the site is not complying with the law.

The allegations against Pornhub have prompted reactions from politicians including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said his government was working with police and security officials to investigate.

MasterCard is also investigating potential illegal content on other websites, the company said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies