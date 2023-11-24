Open this photo in gallery: A customer enters Mastermind Toys on Queen St. East in Toronto in this file photo.Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

Canadian toy retailer Mastermind Toys has been granted protection from its creditors as it plans to close stores and to explore “strategic alternatives” to keep the business afloat.

The Toronto-based Mastermind LP, which operates 66 stores across Canada, is owned by Canadian private equity firm Birch Hill, and had been looking for new owners to buy the chain. But the sale process did not result in a deal, according to a statement released by the company on Friday.

“Over the past several years, Mastermind Toys has faced a range of challenges including increasing competition, disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently a deteriorating macro-economic environment,” the company’s press release stated. “Despite implementing a series of operational improvements and cost reductions, and undertaking an extensive strategic review and conducting a robust sale process, the challenges facing the company’s business have become too significant to overcome.”

The development comes during a crucial season for retailers. Mastermind’s stores and e-commerce site are still open for holiday shopping, the press release stated. The company is planning to close “an initial group of stores,” according to the release, but did not specify how many.

The company obtained an initial order under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act [CCAA] on Thursday. It will seek court approval for the initial store closings, and will explore “certain strategic alternatives for the remainder” of its locations.

Mastermind is the second Canadian retailer to announce store closings this month: furniture retailer Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. recently filed a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, which is a lower-cost option that gives companies a shorter time period to propose a restructuring plan compared to CCAA. Last week, an Ontario court granted Bad Boy permission to begin liquidation sales. A company called Infinity Asset Solutions is overseeing the liquidation of all of Bad Boy’s $25-million in inventory.

Retailers have been hurting as consumers feeling the pinch of higher prices and soaring interest rates have pulled back on non-essential spending. The macroeconomic challenges have been especially difficult for retailers that were already on shaky ground.

