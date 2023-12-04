Open this photo in gallery: Pedestrians walk past a Mastermind Toys store in Toronto in this file photo.Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

A company controlled by Canadian retail veteran Joe Mimran is buying the faltering store chain Mastermind Toys, taking on the majority of its store locations after the company said it might have to wind down the business entirely.

Mastermind’s acquirer, Unity Acquisitions Inc., is owned by Mr. Mimran, his long-time business partner and seasoned retailer Frank Rochetti, and former Canadian Tire marketing executive David Lui. Earlier this year, Unity acquired another Canadian retailer, Kit and Ace for an undisclosed sum.

The company is still going ahead with liquidations at 18 of its stores, according to a press release issued on Monday.

“Mastermind Toys is a beloved Canadian retailer with a loyal customer base driven by quality, curiosity and play,” Mr. Mimran wrote in the press release. “The acquisition aligns with Unity’s strategy to enhance and grow extraordinary Canadian brands. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the team at Mastermind Toys and take the brand and the business to the next level.”

According to the release, Unity will purchase most of Mastermind’s locations, and “a significant portion of employees” will remain with the company. The terms of the deal, which still requires approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, were not disclosed.

Mastermind GP Inc. and its operating arm Mastermind LP, which owns 66 stores across Canada, was granted protection from its creditors less than two weeks ago. The chain, which is currently owned by Canadian private equity firm Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., has been losing money for several years, according to court documents, and was facing the possibility of liquidating stores unless a new owner could be found.

The court overseeing Mastermind’s restructuring approved liquidation sales at 18 of its stores on Nov. 30. Unity will not be acquiring those stores. The liquidation sales began late last week and will continue through the holidays.

The company also announced on Monday that it is introducing an extended return and exchange policy for the holidays, other than for purchases at the liquidating stores. The company had previous said it would stop accepting returns from customers while under creditor protection.

