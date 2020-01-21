 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Maureen Jensen resigning as head of the Ontario Securities Commission

Greg McArthurSecurities regulation reporter
Maureen Jensen, seen here at the time of her 2016 appointment, is resigning from the Ontario Securities Commission.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The chair and chief executive officer of the Ontario Securities Commission is resigning from her position.

Maureen Jensen, the first woman to oversee the province’s securities regulator, is resigning effective April 15, 2020.

“It has been an honour to serve Ontario investors and market participants,” Ms. Jensen said in a statement released by the commission.

Ms. Jensen was first appointed in 2016 and reappointed to a three-year extension in 2017. Her current term was scheduled to expire in February, 2021.

Prior to joining the OSC in 2011 as its executive director, Ms. Jensen was the Senior Vice President of Surveillance and Compliance at the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, or IIROC.

More to come.

