 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

McDonald’s follows suit in closing most Canadian locations, will offer drive-through and delivery only

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An empty McDonald's restaurant is seen Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Montreal. They are one of many restaurants that have closed their dining areas and offering only takeout or delivery due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

One day after Starbucks Canada made a similar move, McDonald’s Canada has decided to close most of its stores in Canada, opting to serve customers at drive-through windows or through delivery only.

The announcements are a sign of the sweeping changes hitting the retail industry in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past week, non-essential retailers across Canada have shut their doors. However, some food retailers, including coffee shops and fast food restaurants, have attempted to continue their services in order to provide meal options to Canadians who are staying home and practicing social distancing.

But as concerns about Canadians’ vulnerability to the virus have ramped up, food retailers have quickly changed their approach – from initially announcing increased cleaning measures, then to closing off in-store seating to offer take-out only. Now it appears these same retailers have begun to decide they cannot safely keep most store operations open.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, McDonald's Canada announced that it would no longer offer take-out service and would close its dining rooms as as of midnight. The restaurants will fill orders at drive-through and through delivery services. Like Starbucks, McDonald's said that some restaurants near hospitals and other health care facilities may remain open.

"Our response to COVID-19 is evolving quickly across our restaurants and communities," the company said in a statement. "We have teams working around the clock to continue to adapt our procedures and protocols to reflect guidance from the respective governments, health authorities as well as feedback from our restaurant employees and guests, whose health and well-being remain our highest priority."

On Friday evening when it announced its closures, Starbucks Canada acknowledged that keeping social distancing to a minimum in its coffee shops had been a challenge.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

When does social distancing end? These graphs show where we’re heading and why

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies