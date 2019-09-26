McDonald’s to launch Beyond Meat burger in Ontario as a test market

Fake meat is having a moment. And now, the world’s most famous burger chain is getting in on the action – and using Canada as a test market. McDonald’s Corp. has chosen 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario as a test market for a new partnership with Beyond Meat Inc.
Starting on Monday, the fast-food giant will sell a burger it’s calling the “P.L.T.” (Plant Lettuce Tomato) at locations in the city of London, Ont., and nearby towns. The 12-week trial is designed to gauge customer demand for the buzzed-about Beyond Meat product, and will help the company decide whether to roll it out more widely.
“There is a growing demand, globally, for plant-based products,” said Michaela Charette, head of consumer insights at McDonald’s Canada.
Consumers are being encouraged to eat more plant-based foods, both for their own health and to mitigate the toll that meat production takes on the environment. Fast-food chains and grocery stores are selling alternatives that some say are tastier and more meatlike than substitutes of the past. Investors have responded, sending shares in Beyond Meat Inc. from their US$25 debut price in May to nearly US$140.
“We knew there was a demand in our marketplace,” Ms. Charette said. "So [Canada] made the most sense for them to test and learn more.”
A number of McDonald’s competitors have already introduced new plant-based products to their menus. Beyond Meat has had partnerships with chains such as Subway and KFC. In Canada, A&W initially sold out of its Beyond Meat burgers when it introduced them last July. Though not a burger chain, Tim Hortons offered Beyond Meat burgers as a limited-time offer recently, and is including Beyond Meat products in breakfast sandwiches in B.C. and Ontario. Burger King has partnered with another company, Impossible Foods, to create a meatless version of the Whopper.
Fake meat products are also popping up on grocery store shelves, and major companies are eyeing the competitive opportunity: Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Nestlé S.A. and Kellogg Co. have all invested in producing more meat alternatives.
“We view the alternative-meat movement as more than a fad,” analyst Arun Sundaram from investment research firm CFRA wrote in a report released earlier this month. And in May, analysts at Barclays predicted the global market for alternative meat could grow to US$140-billion over the next 10 years.
McDonald’s has sold a veggie burger in Canada before, launching the McVeggie Deluxe in 2002. Its patty was made with soy protein, and it had a different bun and different ingredients than the new sandwich. Sales lagged, however, and the McVeggie was pulled from menus in Canada in 2005. The company sells vegetarian sandwiches elsewhere in the world as well, including Britain, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Finland and Sweden.
Beyond Meat says that its un-burger recipe – which includes pea protein, beet juice, canola oil, refined coconut oil, and rice protein – more convincingly mimics the taste and texture of a beef burger than veggie burgers of the past did. The McDonald’s version adapted the Beyond Meat patties with seasoning that is different to those sold elsewhere.
The sandwich is not strictly vegetarian: like veggie burgers at many fast food chains, it will be grilled on the same surface as burgers containing meat.
The phrase “plant-based” gives such products a health halo, which helps to market them to consumers hoping to incorporate more vegetables into their diets. But while plant-based burgers can help consumers cut down on meat, questions have been raised about how healthy they are. Faux meat patties are still processed foods, and get their flavour from a not-insignificant portion of fat and salt.
“We give the information to our guests, and let them make the decision,” said Jeff Anderson, culinary innovation senior manager at McDonald’s Canada, pointing out that McDonald’s lists nutritional information for all its menu items on its website.
The company will be watching its Canadian test closely as it considers whether more meatless options could drive traffic to its restaurants.
“Our menu is always evolving to meet the taste of our consumers,” Ms. Charette said.
