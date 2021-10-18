 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

MEC revives its old logo

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Mountain Equipment Co. CEO Eric Claus was heading down a highway during a visit to Toronto last week when he pointed to the roadside. “There’s the MEC store,” he said. Another member of the retailer’s executive team glanced around, confused. There was no store in that area. The car was actually passing a Toronto-Dominion Bank branch.

It was a wry joke: MEC’s soon-to-be-defunct, square green logo was so non-descript, Mr. Claus felt, that it could easily be mistaken for any other type of business.

“I mean, we could be a pharmacy, we could be a software company, who knows?” he said in an interview. “Nobody’s ever liked it.”

Story continues below advertisement

MEC is now doing away with that logo, in an attempt to revive some of the customer affinity that was eroded by mismanagement at the Vancouver-based retailer. Beginning this week, MEC will be swapping out the green square in favour of the mountain peak that was its logo for four decades before the last rebranding in 2013.

It’s making the change one year after the company emerged from creditor protection, which facilitated a $150-million deal to sell the 50-year-old retailer to California-based private-equity firm Kingswood Capital Management. A group calling itself “Save MEC” opposed the deal, which did not give the co-operative’s members a vote on the plan, and did away with the old structure (which is why its full name is no longer Mountain Equipment Co-op).

“The worst thing you can do is take a Save MEC person and try to convince them that they should come back. That has to happen organically,” Mr. Claus said.

What the rebranding represents, he said, is a strategic shift, focusing more on MEC’s roots – products for outdoor activities such as hiking, climbing, camping and skiing – and less on the type of general merchandise that had crowded the shelves, complicated merchandising and alienated many members.

“From a product point of view, MEC was at its heyday, I think, in the nineties,” Mr. Claus said. “The technical apparel was really very forward-thinking. There was all this stuff that MEC was known for.”

MEC is now bringing back some of that older merchandise. This year, for example, the retailer reissued its nylon “Rad Pants,” once popular with hikers and climbers. Out of an initial run of 4,000 items, 3,000 were sold in the first week, Mr. Claus said. The retailer is also planning to bring back its discontinued Apex jacket, with a patch sewn on the inside explaining its origins in the old design.

In addition to working on a turnaround of the business, MEC is also facing the same struggles as other retailers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reverberate through the industry – particularly in the form of labour shortages, gummed-up supply chains, and inflation in the cost of raw materials such as cotton and stretchy elastane. That compounded an existing inventory problem at MEC, which cancelled its orders early in the pandemic to conserve cash. The move left stock depleted and required the new management team to rebuild relationships with suppliers.

Things are improving. During a recent visit to the Montreal store, Mr. Claus spoke with a customer who marvelled at all the stock on the shelves. Mr. Claus said the customer told him: “I was here a few months ago, I thought you guys were going out of business.”

The company has some financial breathing room. MEC remains debt-free, after the Kingswood deal wiped out more than $70-million in debt. Sales have been improving. And some customers are coming back: MEC now has roughly six million members, up from five million at the time of the sale. A loyalty program Mr. Claus promised to launch has been delayed, but is still in the works.

“MEC lost its way,” the chief executive officer said. “We’re really trying to refocus our strategies to be more like what made MEC so great.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies