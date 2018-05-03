MedReleaf, Aurora Cannabis shares halted in wake of reported deal talks

Shares of medical cannabis growers Aurora Cannabis Inc. and MedReleaf Corp. were halted Thursday morning, pending news.
The trading halt comes a day after The Globe and Mail reported that MedReleaf was on the block and had contacted several possible suitors, sources said. Aurora submitted a friendly offer to acquire MedReleaf, according to a source. The offer was being reviewed by a committee of independent directors at Markham, Ont.-based MedReleaf, the source said. Both companies declined to comment.
