 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

MedReleaf, Aurora Cannabis shares halted in wake of reported deal talks

MedReleaf, Aurora Cannabis shares halted in wake of reported deal talks

Christina Pellegrini

Shares of medical cannabis growers Aurora Cannabis Inc. and MedReleaf Corp. were halted Thursday morning, pending news.

Related: Cannabis consolidation picks up speed as MedReleaf seeks deal


The trading halt comes a day after The Globe and Mail reported that MedReleaf was on the block and had contacted several possible suitors, sources said. Aurora submitted a friendly offer to acquire MedReleaf, according to a source. The offer was being reviewed by a committee of independent directors at Markham, Ont.-based MedReleaf, the source said. Both companies declined to comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.