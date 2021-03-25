 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Meet John Graham, the pickleball player running the CPPIB

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

John Graham, the CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, in Toronto on March 22, 2021.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

On Friday nights, you’ll find John Graham and his wife playing pickleball near their home in Oakville.

The newly named chief executive at one of the world’s largest asset managers, the $476-billion Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, took up the outdoor game - a hybrid of badminton and Ping-Pong - during the pandemic to stay nimble. In his first interview since becoming CEO, the 49-year-old opened up on his plans for a fund responsible for 20 million Canadians’ retirement savings. It’s clear the new boss will push an 1,800-employee organization to be as light on its feet as he aspires to be on a pickleball court.

The CPPIB handed Mr. Graham the top job unexpectedly in late February. His predecessor, Mark Machin, resigned when the fund manager learned he received a COVID-19 vaccination early last month in the United Arab Emirates. Mr. Graham smiled when asked how his strategy for the CPPIB will differ from that of Mr. Machin, who ran the business for the past five years.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve always believed the saying that ‘strategy takes a back seat to execution.’ It’s all about execution,” Mr. Graham said, adding that he was part of the executive team that set strategy with Mr. Machin. The Ottawa native and former competitive squash player then told a story about how the CPPIB invested during the early days of the pandemic last spring, to highlight the nimble culture he wants to nurture.

First, a bit of background. The CPPIB is a relatively young Crown corporation - it was founded in 1997 - that has grown incredibly quickly. In just more than two decades, the organization evolved from a passive investor, buying stock and bond index funds, into an active global money manager, with nine offices in eight countries. The CPPIB now has deep expertise in numerous sectors, including private credit investments, where Mr. Graham built a 125-person team running a $42-billion portfolio prior to becoming CEO.

For leaders like Mr. Graham, the challenge with managing rapid growth is breaking down silos between divisions, to ensure employees share information and capital goes where it can earn the best return. Which brings us to how the CPPIB played the markets last March and April, as lenders came to grips with COVID-19.

In the early days of the pandemic, global credit markets froze. The CPPIB had money earmarked for sectors such as private credit - Mr. Graham’s group - but nowhere to put that money to work. However, the team investing in public debt markets began pounding the table for what they saw as compelling opportunities to buy high-grade, triple-A rated credit securities at 70 cents on the dollar, a steep discount to their historic values.

The CPPIB quickly shifted billions of dollars into these fixed income investments, pulling capital out of other asset classes. Mr. Graham said the fund made handsome returns in the weeks that followed, as credit markets bounced back and triple-A rated securities again traded near 100 cents on the dollar.

“We have the resources and the capability to be the best in the world, where we decide to be the best,” he said. “The nuance in that approach is to be the best, we all have to think and act as one fund, as one team that works together.”

Looking ahead, Mr. Graham said the CPPIB will need to be flexible as it commits to new investments, to avoid missteps at a time when public equity market valuations ”are pretty rich and some geographies are pretty rich.” The CEO currently sees opportunities in sectors such as venture capital - where its San Francisco-based team invests alongside established VC funds - and in countries such as India.

Story continues below advertisement

The CPPIB overlays environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria when it puts money to work, an approach honed over more than a decade. Mr. Graham said investing with ESG themes is opening the CPPIB up to promising new sectors, including investments in battery storage and businesses that develop new, lightweight materials for aircraft and cars.

The Toronto-based fund manager’s ESG expertise could help the the CPPIB win roles in the wave of infrastructure projects expected under U.S. President Joe Biden. “As an active global investor in infrastructure, we are keenly watching the broad spectrum of opportunities that arise in the U.S.,” he said.

Under its new leader, the CPPIB will also continue to invest in energy projects, including Alberta oil and gas businesses, and attempt to profit as these companies shift towards sustainable business models. “We think energy transition, including the shift to renewables, will be one of the biggest investment opportunities over the next 10 years,” Mr. Graham said. “We don’t believe in a blanket divestment approach. We’re active investors, and an approach of engagement will have more impact.”

Mr. Graham has been working from home for the past year - he did an interview across a colleague’s backyard picnic table - and says he is proud of CPPIB employees’ productivity during the pandemic. However, the new boss said he is looking forward to getting back to work in an office. He also said the CPPIB will continue to invest in high quality real estate, including office buildings. The fund manager currently invests 11 per cent of its portfolio in properties.

“Managing a remote work force presents challenges. It requires a formal, scheduled way of working, as opposed to the office,” Mr. Graham said. “I’ve always managed in part by walking around.” And lately, he’s been blowing off steam at the end of the week with a game of pickleball.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies