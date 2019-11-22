 Skip to main content

Report on Business

MEG Energy stock rises on plan to lower spending, pay debt, maintain output

Calgary
The Canadian Press
An oil worker holds raw sand bitumen near Fort McMurray.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Shares in oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp. rose by as much as 3.9 per cent Friday after it announced lower capital spending and a continued focus on debt retirement in 2020.

Analysts applauded the Calgary-based company’s plan to spend $250 million next year – about $20 million less than some expected – with production that is still forecast to meet expectations at between 94,000 and 97,000 barrels of bitumen per day.

MEG says about $210 million of the budget is considered sustaining and maintenance capital.

It plans to spend $20 million to complete a processing facility expansion to provide more steam generation, water handling and oil treating capacity at its northeastern Alberta works which use steam to produce bitumen from wells.

The remaining $20 million is mainly for needed field infrastructure and regulatory and corporate capital costs.

MEG says after reducing its debt by $500 million this year, it will continue to allocate all excess free cash flow to further reductions. Net debt is expected to fall to just under $3 billion by the end of 2019.

MEG shares rose as high as $5.85, up 22 cents, on the Toronto Stock Exchange. A year ago, they were trading at $8.55.

