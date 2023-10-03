Melinda Rogers-Hixon, the deputy chair of Rogers Communications Inc., has left the board of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of hockey’s Toronto Maple Leafs and basketball’s Toronto Raptors, amid a skirmish over the sports empire’s ownership.

Although Ms. Rogers-Hixon’s departure from the MLSE board was not publicly announced, her name has been removed from the list of directors on the company’s website. She has been replaced by David Miller, a former Rogers RCI-B-T executive whose title is listed as special advisor to the CEO of Rogers.

The change comes as Rogers and BCE Inc. BCE-T are challenging MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum’s plan to raise $400-million by selling a 20-per-cent stake in a family-controlled holding company, Kilmer Sports Inc., to the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System pension plan.

Kilmer Sports owns 25 per cent of MLSE, while Rogers and BCE evenly split the remaining 75 per cent through a jointly owned holding company. The transaction proposed by Mr. Tanenbaum values the sports business at $8-billion.

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri and chairman Edward Rogers also sit on MLSE’s board. BCE’s representatives include its chief executive Mirko Bibic. In the fall of 2021, Mr. Rogers and Ms. Rogers-Hixon were on opposite sides of a high-profile boardroom battle over leadership and control of Rogers Communications.

The Globe previously reported that during the summer, Rogers and BCE sent a joint letter to Mr. Tanenbaum in which they raised questions about the proposed sale. The nature of their concerns is unclear.

A spokesperson for Ms. Rogers-Hixon declined to comment on her departure from the board, referring questions to Rogers Communications. A representative of Rogers did not immediately comment.

Rogers and Bell first invested in MLSE in 2012, acquiring their majority stake for $1.32-billion. As part of that transaction, the two telecom giants negotiated the right to purchase Mr. Tanenbaum’s MLSE shares in 2026, at a price to be determined.

The showdown over MLSE’s ownership is playing out while valuations of pro sports teams are soaring thanks to rising revenues from broadcast fees and gambling. Traditional television networks are shelling out more for rights to games due to competition from streaming services such as Amazon.