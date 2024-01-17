Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T said Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers are retiring from the board of the company as part of a settlement between members of the Rogers family, the company announced.

The sisters’ departure is the latest development in a long-standing feud between warring factions of the family that controls the wireless giant.

The conflict, which divided the telecom’s board and the Rogers family, first broke out in the fall of 2021 and resulted in chairman Edward Rogers replacing five of the company’s independent directors. The new board then voted to replace the company’s then-CEO, Joe Natale, with its chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri.

The feud reignited in October when Ms. Rogers and Ms. Rogers-Hixon launched a legal challenge to obtain board documents they claimed the company was withholding from them.

“With our family differences now settled, we both believe this is the appropriate time to retire from the Rogers Communications board,” Ms. Rogers-Hixon and Ms. Rogers said in a statement Wednesday.

“We remain proud and committed shareholders of the company and look forward to supporting its success in the future,” she added.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Mr. Rogers thanked his sisters for their “numerous contributions to our company over many decades.”

“Their dedication to Rogers Communications has been integral to the company’s growth and is reflected in the passion with which our employees serve our customers across Canada every day,” he said.

