Mercer International to give up TSX listing after losing NAFTA battle with Ottawa

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press

Mercer International says it intends to voluntarily de-list from the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 11, about three months after it lost a six-year-old NAFTA battle with the Canadian government.

The U.S.-based forest products company had mounted a $250-million claim against the Canadian government in early 2012.

It alleged that BC Hydro and the B.C. Utilities Commission discriminated against Mercer’s power-generating operations at a pulp mill near Castlegar, B.C.

However, a North American Free Trade Agreement tribunal ruled on March 6 that there had been no violation of the deal and it awarded Canada approximately $6.9 million in costs.

Mercer says that its listing on the Nasdaq global select market will be unaffected by its delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

