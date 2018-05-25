Mercer International to give up TSX listing after losing NAFTA battle with Ottawa

Mercer International says it intends to voluntarily de-list from the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 11, about three months after it lost a six-year-old NAFTA battle with the Canadian government.
The U.S.-based forest products company had mounted a $250-million claim against the Canadian government in early 2012.
It alleged that BC Hydro and the B.C. Utilities Commission discriminated against Mercer’s power-generating operations at a pulp mill near Castlegar, B.C.
However, a North American Free Trade Agreement tribunal ruled on March 6 that there had been no violation of the deal and it awarded Canada approximately $6.9 million in costs.
Mercer says that its listing on the Nasdaq global select market will be unaffected by its delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.