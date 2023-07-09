Open this photo in gallery: A "Now Hiring," sign is displayed on a business in Montreal as Statistics Canada releases employment figures for June.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Canada’s June labour rebound paves way for Bank of Canada rate hike

Canada’s labour market snapped back to growth in June, paving the way for the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again next week. Employment rose by 60,000 in June, according to the Statistics Canada report. Despite that gain, the unemployment rate rose to 5.4 per cent from 5.2 per cent, owing to a strong expansion in job seekers, Matt Lundy reports. He also writes that mass layoffs haven’t become a bigger trend – yet. The next Bank of Canada rate decision is on Wednesday, and analysts are divided over whether the central bank will hike interest rates by 25 basis points – as it did in June – or wait until September.

Stellantis, LG reach new EV battery plant deal with Ottawa, Ontario

The Stellantis stalemate has come to a close. This week, Stellantis NV STLA-N and LG Energy Solution reached a deal with the federal and Ontario governments to resume the construction of an electric-vehicle battery factory in Windsor. All it took was a promise of $15-billion in subsidies, ending the months-long saga in which the companies halted construction on the project while they pushed for greater financial backing, Adam Radwanski and Laura Stone report.

A time when Canada’s population and prosperity both boomed

Canada’s population is growing at its fastest pace in decades, yet per capita economic growth has stagnated. Yes, Canada’s economy has outpaced that of every other G7 country over the past year, but economists say that the massive influx of people is juicing the economic numbers. The country’s real gross domestic product per capita is still where it was at the end of 2017 – a stark contrast to the last period the population grew this fast in the 1950s. Jason Kirby takes a closer look in this week’s Decoder.

Meta introduces its new Twitter rival app, Threads

Meta, the parent company behind Facebook and Instagram, officially launched Threads on Wednesday evening. The microblogging app is meant to be a direct competitor to Elon Musk-owned Twitter, and is already being called a “Twitter killer” by tech experts. In fact, it racked up more than 30 million sign-ups within about 18 hours of its launch. So, how does the app work? Are there privacy concerns? What does it mean for Twitter? Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the new platform.

More seniors in Canada are living in larger homes with empty bedrooms

A growing number of Canadians, specifically seniors, live in homes with vacant bedrooms. The trend can be seen in most of the country’s major urban areas from St. John’s and Halifax, through Quebec, to Ottawa, London and Toronto in Ontario, and across the Prairies. It is driven by an aging population, the lack of suitable housing for seniors and the high cost of smaller housing alternatives as local governments grapple with housing needs, Rachelle Younglai reports.

What to say if your adult kids ask for their inheritance early

Providing inheritances early is common enough that there’s a term for it – giving with a warm hand. For parents of means, you can help your adult children get into the housing market and watch your grandkids grow up there. Rob Carrick writes that we are approaching a milestone in the normalization of parental financial support for adult children. But rest assured, he also has notes on what to say if you’re asked by your adult kids for financial help – and you don’t feel comfortable providing it.

