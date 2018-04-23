Metro acquisition of Jean Coutu gets conditional approval from Competition Bureau

Open this photo in gallery A Jean Coutu pharmacy is seen on Sept. 27, 2017 in Ste. Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Competition Bureau of Canada has approved Metro Inc.’s purchase of the Jean Coutu Group provided it sells 10 pharmacies in eight Quebec communities.

The federal agency said the communities would face reduced competition if the sales aren’t conducted in Amos, Berthierville, Baie St-Paul, Carleton-sur-Mer, Coaticook, Disraeli, La Baie and La Sarre.

The 10 stores include nine operating under the Brunet banner and one Jean Coutu.

It says Metro must make “commercially reasonable efforts to achieve the sales.”

The two Quebec retailing giants announced in October the $4.5-billion transaction that was approved by Jean Coutu shareholders in November.

The food and pharmacy industries have faced intensifying competition from other food retailers, Wal-Mart, Costco and Amazon’s entry in the grocery space with its purchase of Whole Foods.