Metro beats profit expectations, raises dividend

Metro beats profit expectations, raises dividend

Montreal
The Canadian Press

A Metro grocery store in Montreal, photographed on Jan. 31, 2012.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Metro Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a first-quarter profit of $203.1 million.

The grocery and drug store company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, up from 18 cents per share.

Metro reported its profit amounted to 79 cents per diluted share for the 12 weeks ended Dec. 22, compared with a profit of nearly $1.3 billion or $5.67 per diluted share for the same period a year earlier.

At that time, it benefited from the sale of its stake in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to help fund its deal to buy the Jean Coutu Group Inc.

On an adjusted basis, Metro says it earned $172.2 million or 67 cents per diluted share for its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $126.7 million or 55 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 68 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Sales for what was the company’s first quarter totalled $3.98 billion, up from $3.11 billion a year earlier.

