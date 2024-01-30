Open this photo in gallery: Customers shop at a Metro grocery store in Toronto in this file photo.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Grocery retailer Metro Inc.’s MRU-T sales continue to grow in the first quarter, but profits fell slightly as the company moves through what executives have called a “transition year.”

The Montreal-based retailer, which owns grocery banners as well as the Jean Coutu drugstore chain, reported sales rose by 6.5 per cent in the quarter, to nearly $5-billion.

Canadians who have been severely affected by the increase in food prices in recent years have been shopping more often at discount stores, buying store-brand products, and seeking out promotions and markdowns. Metro’s sales growth in the quarter was mostly driven by the company’s discount grocery banners, Food Basics and Super C.

Inflation is slowing, however. The company reported that its food basket inflation was roughly 4 per cent in the first quarter, down from 5.5-per-cent inflation in the previous quarter. Metro’s internal measure of inflation is based on prices for a basket of goods that are frequently purchased at its stores, and it is not directly comparable with Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index. Metro reported that its 4 per cent measure was below CPI over the 12 weeks of its quarter, which ended Dec. 23, 2023.

Metro’s net earnings fell by 1.1 per cent to $228.5-million. Earnings per share grew slightly to 99 cents per share in the quarter, compared to 97 cents per share in the same quarter the previous year.

Same-store sales – an important industry metric that tracks sales growth at existing stores, and not generated by new store openings – were up 6.1 per cent at Metro’s grocery stores and 3.9 per cent at pharmacies. The quarter fell closer to Christmas than the same period in the previous year, when the first quarter ended on Dec. 17, 2022. Accounting for that shift, the company said that same-store sales growth at its grocery stores was 3.4 per cent.

In November, Metro executives signaled that this fiscal year would include “significant headwinds” as the company is making investments in improving its supply chain operations. Those improvements include transitioning to new distribution centres in Ontario and Quebec, which operate with greater automation than the grocer’s previous facilities. The company has forecast that adjusted net earnings per share this year will be within a range of flat-to-down by 10 cents per share.