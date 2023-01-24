The interior of a Metro grocery store in Toronto's Liberty Village.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Grocery retailer Metro Inc. MRU-T boosted its dividend paid to shareholders by 10 per cent and reported that profits grew by 11.3 per cent in the first quarter, as inflation continues to push food sales up.

The Montreal-based company – which owns grocery banners including Metro, Super C and Food Basics as well as the Jean Coutu drugstore chain – reported net earnings of $231.1-million or 97 cents per share in the 12 weeks ended Dec. 17, 2022, compared to $207.7-million or 85 cents per share in the same period in 2021.

Canada’s grocery sector is facing ongoing scrutiny over food prices, which continue to grow at the highest rate seen in decades, outpacing general inflation. Grocery prices rose by 11 per cent in December compared to the same month the prior year, according to Statistics Canada, slowing only slightly from 11.4-per-cent annual growth in November.

Grocers have said that they also face growing costs for obtaining food from their suppliers, and that they are not profiting from inflation. Metro’s internal measure of food basket inflation was up 10 per cent, though this number is not directly comparable with Statistics Canada’s because it looks at prices based on what customers bought at its stores, rather than tracking price changes in a static basket of goods.

Metro’s 8.2-per-cent sales growth in its fiscal first quarter was largely due to higher inflation. Sales in the quarter were nearly $4.7-billion, the company reported on Tuesday. Same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not tied to an increase in the number of store locations – were up 7.5 per cent at Metro’s grocery stores and 7.7 per cent at its pharmacies. The drugstores benefited from higher sales of prescription drugs, as well as growing sales of cosmetics and other beauty products.

The company’s gross margin was 19.6 per cent in the quarter, compared to 19.9 per cent in the prior year, a small change that Metro said was due to the higher cost of goods sold in its grocery stores.

On Monday, the company’s board of directors raised the quarterly dividend paid to shareholders by 10 per cent, to 3 cents per share.