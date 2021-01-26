 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Metro hikes dividend as first-quarter sales jump 6.2%

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Retailer Metro Inc. has hiked its dividend payout to shareholders as grocery sales continue to surge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal-based owner of grocery stores including Metro, Food Basics and Super C reported on Tuesday that its first-quarter sales grew 6.2 per cent to $4.28-billion.

Grocery sales have continued to climb at an unusual pace in an industry accustomed to much slower growth. In the 12 weeks ended Dec. 19, 2020, Metro’s food same-store sales grew by 10 per cent. Same-store sales is a key metric in retail because it tracks sales growth not affected by new store openings or closures. In the same quarter the prior year, just before the impact of COVID began to be felt in Canada, Metro’s food same-store sales grew by just 1.4 per cent.

Online food sales also continued to surge in the first quarter, growing by 170 per cent compared to the same period the prior year.

Canadians’ spending on groceries is not slowing down: So far in the first four weeks of the second quarter – a period that included the busy days leading up to Christmas -- food sales have grown by 12 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Metro’s first-quarter net earnings rose 12.3 per cent to $191.2-million, or 76 cents per share, compared with $170.2-million or 67 cents per share in the same period the prior year.

Metro has rewarded its top executives for their performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, paying out $3.48-million in annual bonuses last month to its five best-paid executives.

On Monday, Metro raised its dividend by 11.1 per cent, to 25 cents per share.

The company reported COVID-related expenses of $28-million.

Metro, which also owns the Jean Coutu drugstore chain, reported that pharmacy same-store sales grew by 1.3 per cent. While prescription drug sales grew, front-of-store sales at the company’s drugstores declined as customers stayed home, the cold and flu season was milder this year, and the stores cut back on promotions during a labour conflict at its distribution centre.

The company expects that the mild cold and flu season, as well as restrictions put in place in Quebec on the sale of non-essential products, will continue to affect front-of-store sales. Those sales have fallen 11.7 per cent so far in the first four weeks of the second quarter.

