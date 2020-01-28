Metro hikes dividend as sales grow, profit slips

Open this photo in gallery A Metro grocery store is seen in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Grocery and pharmacy retailer Metro Inc. boosted its payment to shareholders as it reported sales growth but a decline in profit in the first quarter.

The Montreal-based owner of grocery chains including Metro, Food Basics and Super C, as well as drugstores including Jean Coutu and Brunet, reported $4-billion in sales in the three months ended Dec. 21, 2019, up 1.3 per cent compared to the same period the prior year.

The company has changed its dividend policy to increase its annual payout target, and will pay a quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per share, up 12.5 per cent from the previous year.

Story continues below advertisement

Metro’s net earnings fell 16.2 per cent to $170.2-million or 67 cents per share, compared to $203.1-million or 79 cents per share the year before. The company said its earnings were affected by a loss on the sale of its meal kit service MissFresh, as well as gains on the sale of its stake in data centre firm Colo-D and on the sale of five pharmacies. Not including those factors, Metro said its adjusted net earnings would have been $180.9-million.

Same-store sales – a key retail metric that measures sales at stores open more than a year rather than measuring sales growth through store openings – were up 1.4 per cent in food. The same quarter in the prior year included one more day of holiday shopping than this year’s reporting period. That extra day would have pushed food sales growth to 2 per cent, the company said. Food prices are also going up: Metro said “food basket inflation” was roughly 2 per cent in the quarter.

Same-store pharmacy sales grew 3.6 per cent, driven by both a higher number of prescription drug sales and increased spending on those drugs, up 4.1-per-cent; as well as a 2.7-per-cent increase in front-of-store sales not including prescriptions.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.