Grocery store owner Metro Inc.’s profits increased by 8.6 per cent in the first quarter, as food and pharmacy sales continued to be strong and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic decreased.

The Montreal-based retailer reported net earnings of $207.7-million, or 85 cents per share in the 12 weeks ended Dec. 18, 2021, compared to $191.2-million or 76 cents per share in the same period the prior year.

Supply-chain woes and increased food prices are affecting grocery shoppers across the country. Metro reported food basket inflation of 3.5 per cent in the first quarter.

“Our industry is facing higher than normal inflationary pressures and our teams are working hard to provide the best value possible to our customers,” chief executive officer Eric La Flèche said in a statement on Tuesday.

Metro boosted its dividend paid to shareholders by 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, to 27.5 cents per share.

At the company’s grocery stores, which include Metro, Food Basics and Super C, sales fell somewhat compared to a record year last year. Food same-store sales, an important industry metric that tracks store growth not affected by new store openings, were down 1.4 per cent in the quarter, and up 8.5 per cent compared to the same quarter two years ago. Same-store sales at pharmacies including the Jean-Coutu chain grew by 7.7 per cent, an improvement from last year when sales were affected by a labour conflict at the Jean-Coutu distribution centre. The company said that more people visited physicians this year compared to last, leading to an increase in prescription drug sales, while sales of over-the-counter products such as cough and cold remedies also improved.

Metro reported that sales were up 0.9 per cent to $4.3-billion in the first quarter. The company expects restaurant closings and work-from-home orders to contribute to relatively stable grocery sales in the near term. Pharmacy sales are expected to increase as Metro-owned stores have begun selling rapid tests for COVID-19, and as the sale of non-essential goods are no longer restricted as they were in Quebec at this time last year.

