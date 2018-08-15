 Skip to main content

Metro quarterly profit down on Jean Coutu acquisition costs

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Metro quarterly profit down on Jean Coutu acquisition costs

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

A woman walks past a Metro grocery store in Toronto.

Doug Ives/The Canadian Press

Grocer Metro Inc. earned $167.5-million in its latest quarter as it completed its acquisition of the Jean Coutu Group.

The retailer says its profit amounted to 69 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended July 7 compared with a profit of $183.0-million or 78 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Metro closed its acquisition of the Jean Coutu Group drug store chain on May 11.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, which excluded acquisition-related costs, Metro says it earned 75 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from 70 cents per diluted share in the same period last year.

Revenue for what was the company’s third quarter of its financial year totalled $4.64-billion, up from $4.07-billion a year ago, boosted by the Jean Coutu acquisition.

Excluding Jean Coutu, Metro says sales would have been up 2.4 per cent for the quarter.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.