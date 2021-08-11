Metro reports $252.4-million third-quarter profit, down from a year ago

Metro Inc. says it earned $252.4-million in its latest quarter, down from $263.5-million in the same quarter last year when shoppers stocked up at the start of the pandemic.
The grocery and drugstore retailer says the profit amounted to $1.03 per diluted share for the 16-week period ended July 3, down from $1.04 per diluted share a year ago.
Sales in what was the company’s third quarter were $5.72-billion, down from $5.84-billion last year.
COVID-19 related expenses for the quarter totalled $38-million compared with $107-million in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Metro says it earned $1.06 per diluted share in the quarter, down from $1.08 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.13 per diluted share for the quarter, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.