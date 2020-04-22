Metro reports sales spike as shoppers stocked up amid COVID-19 fears

As people became more aware of the risks COVID-19 and rushed out to stock their pantries, grocery stores saw a major increase in traffic. For Metro Inc., that led to an estimated $125-million sales increase in just the first two weeks of March.

The Montreal-based company reported the sales impact of the pandemic for the first time on Wednesday as it released its financial results for the second quarter, which ended March 14. Sales continued to ramp up into the current quarter. Metro also said that same-store sales -- a key retail metric measuring comparable sales in stores open more than a year -- were up 25 per cent in the four weeks ended April 11, compared to the same time last year.

The impact on grocery sales due to COVID-19 is becoming clearer. Metro’s results followed a report from Sobeys’ parent company Empire Co. Ltd. last week, saying that its same-store sales surged by 37 per cent in the four weeks starting March 8, and 24 per cent in the two weeks before Easter, compared with the same times last year. Loblaw Co.s Ltd. reports its quarterly earnings next week.

In the three months ended March 14, Metro's food same-store sales grew 9.7 per cent; excluding the effect of the pandemic, Metro estimates the growth would have been 5.2 per cent. Pharmacy same-store sales were up 7.9 per cent, and without the effects of COVID-19 it would have been closer to 6.4 per cent, Metro reported. The company owns grocery banners including Metro, Food Basics, Super C and others, as well as the Jean Coutu pharmacy chain.

The change in buying patterns is significant. In Canada's grocery sector, same-store sales growth is usually reported in the low single digits. In an interview last week, Empire CEO Michael Medline said the surge in traffic to stores "boggles the mind."

Shoppers began stocking up in early March, but traffic has continued to be higher than last year as people have stayed home to try to curb the spread of the virus, and restaurants have been forced to close down to encourage physical distancing. The crisis has also increased costs for grocers as they have hired more staff, introduced more frequent and intensive cleaning measures in stores, and invested in safety measures such as protective gear for staff and plexiglass shields at checkouts.

""The crisis related to COVID-19 is unprecedented and has solicited all our resources to ensure the safety of our employees and customers, the resilience of our supply chain and our ability to maintain store operations," Metro CEO Eric La Flèche said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, pharmacy sales have been squeezed, partly because of restrictions on customers' access to stores, the company said. Same-store sales of non-prescription products at Metro's pharmacies were down 9 per cent in the four weeks leading up to April 11. Sales have declined further in recent weeks, the company stated.

Metro reported total sales of nearly $4-billion in its second quarter, up 7.8 per cent from $3.7-billion in the same period last year. The company had net earnings of $176.2-million or 70 cents per share, compared to $121.5-million or 47 cents per share in the prior year. Metro said COVID-19 was responsible for a gain in net earnings of roughly 3 cents per share.

