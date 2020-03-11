Metro to build new automated grocery distribution centre near Montreal, expand another

Open this photo in gallery Exteriors of the Metro grocery store in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood, are photographed on Jan 28 2020. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Metro Inc. announced plans to spend $420-million over five years to build a new, automated distribution centre for fresh and frozen products near Montreal and expand a produce and dairy products distribution centre in Quebec.

The company says the new distribution centre in Terrebonne, Que., just north of Montreal will open in 2023.

The expansion of the Laval distribution centre will be complete in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The produce and dairy products distribution centre in Laval will be expanded to handle an increased volume of fruits and vegetables.

Dairy products will then be distributed from the new Terrebonne facility.

Metro says employees at its existing meat and frozen food distribution centre in Montreal North and fish and seafood distribution centre in Riviere-des-Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles will be transferred to the new distribution centre.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.