Michele Romanow is stepping down as CEO of Clearco and will become co-executive chair.STEVE JENNINGS/AFP/Getty Images

Celebrity entrepreneur Michele Romanow is stepping down as CEO of Clearco as the e-commerce financier slashes its work force for the third time in six months.

Clearco, officially known as CFT Clear Finance Technology Corp., told employees Monday that it was laying off 50 people – 26 per cent of staff – bringing its ranks to 140 people. It had 500 employees last July.

“We hired too quickly last year,” Ms. Romanow said in an interview. “We grew in too many markets, we were trying to build too many products.” The cuts affect all areas and levels of Clearco.

The company has also named American finance industry executive Andrew Curtis as CEO, six months after he took an advisory role with Clearco and played a hand in key strategic decisions, including the hiring of chief financial officer Vasili Gerogiannis.

Ms. Romanow, a star of TV’s Dragons’ Den, said the decision to step down was hers, 11 months after she replaced co-founder Andrew D’Souza as CEO. “I told the board, ‘I think it’s time we have someone that knows and has operated in these economic conditions and has a wealth of experience in finance and capital markets so we do not make mistakes there.’ ” Mr. Curtis “built my trust; it was abundantly clear we needed someone like him. We 100 per cent got the right person.”

She and Mr. D’Souza will be co-executive chairs and Ms. Romanow said she would continue to work on fundraising, strategy and connecting with partners and customers.

The company “has gone through significant growing pains over the past year but we’re incredibly confident the future of Clearco is bright with Andrew Curtis as CEO,” Clearco director Santi Subotovsky, a general partner with investor Emergence, said in a statement.

Mr. Curtis, 52, worked on mergers and acquisitions with Merrill Lynch & Co and Lazard Frères early in his career, then served as a portfolio manager with hedge fund Sandelman and was head of credit with private equity firm Z Capital Group. Before joining Clearco, he was an adviser to Annaly Capital Management, a real estate investment trust.

“I have been in plenty of situations like the one Clearco faces,” Mr. Curtis said. “You have a fundamentally strong business with attractive prospects, but which is going through some growing pains and facing a different macroeconomic environment than we’ve all been used to. You look at situations like this as dislocating and disruptive, but also as presenting extraordinary opportunities.”

The moves follow a wrenching year for the tech sector and put Clearco in a position to reach profitability in 2023, Ms. Romanow said.

Clearco is the latest company, after Vancouver’s Thinkific Labs last week, to enact multiple staff cuts to accelerate its push toward break-even performance, leaving behind the former “growth-at-all-costs” mentality that prevailed in the industry in 2021. That year, Clearco realized “unicorn” status by achieving an on-paper valuation in excess of US$1-billion in a US$215-million financing led by Japanese giant Softbank Group Corp.’s Vision 2 Fund.

Clearco has been in a state of upheaval since early 2022, starting with a slew of senior departures. Last July, Clearco, which provides cash advances to e-commerce merchants, stopped originations for advances for a week to increase pricing and tighten up underwriting given the deteriorating economic and credit environment. It also laid off 125 people, one-quarter of its ranks. In August, Clearco retreated from markets other than Canada and the U.S. and shed more staff.

The company hired U.S. fintech investment bank Financial Technology Partners to explore strategic options, a process that is continuing. It raised US$60-million last year and is now raising US$30-million more.

Clearco launched in 2015, marketing itself as a provider of friendly funding for e-commerce merchants, cheaper than venture capital and less onerous than loans requiring personal guarantees. Clearco offered advances mainly to pay for marketing on digital channels. In return, it received a daily cut of its clients’ revenues until the advance plus an additional fee were repaid.

Most of its advances came from off-balance-sheet facilities backed by alternative or specialty asset managers. Prospective customers didn’t have to provide personal guarantees, give up equity or submit to credit checks, but did have to give Clearco access to their business accounts. Clearco assessed the economics of the business and made automated financing offers within hours.

Last fall, Clearco simplified, and increasingly automated its product; it now finances specific expenditures based on uploaded invoices by customers, who commit to fixed repayment periods. “This is a single extension of credit repaid as per a buy-now-pay-later product,” Mr. Curtis said.

Ms. Romanow said Clearco’s credit performance has held up and was buoyed in the fourth quarter by strong e-commerce sales and customer demand. But, she added: “I don’t think anything will get easier in this macroeconomic environment. Interest rates will continue to rise. People will continue to buy, but at what rate? We’re being cautious.”