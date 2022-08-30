One of Canada’s high-profile unicorns, Michele Romanow’s financial technology startup Clearco, is retreating from foreign markets and shedding more staff after signaling such a move when it cut one-quarter of its work force last month.

The Toronto company, officially known as CFT Clear Finance Technology Corp., has also hired Financial Technology Partners, a leading U.S. fintech investment bank headed by deal maker Steve McLaughlin to explore strategic options including the possible sale of the company or fresh financing, Ms. Romanow, Clearco’s CEO and a star of TV’s Dragon’s Den confirmed in an interview. FT, which was formally engaged within the past three months, “has been hired to help with all the things you use advisors with, which is looking at strategic options and raising capital,” Ms. Romanow said. “The company is not for sale but it’s always prudent to look at strategic options in this environment.”

Clearco, which finances e-commerce merchants with cash advances repaid from future revenues, raised about US$60-million from existing investors earlier this year and tens of millions of dollars more in debt capital from Silicon Valley Bank. That came after Clearco raised US$315-million in equity in 2021 from investors including Softbank Group Corp.’s giant Vision 2 Fund, establishing the fast-growing company as a unicorn, or a startup valued at US$1-billion or more. A significant portion of Softbank’s financing went to buy out employees and early investors, including Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital.

Clearco said Tuesday it was partnering with London-based MTL Financial LTD, better known as Outfund, which provides a similar form of revenue-based financing, to take over its international business just months after the Canadian company expanded broadly to Europe. Clearco will scale back to focus on its two core markets, the United States and Canada, which represented more than 80 per cent of its business.

“We were on a really fast trajectory on international growth and hired ahead of global projections, then the EU economy changed a lot quicker than we thought,” Ms. Romanow said. “The current macroeconomic environment, the slowdown in e-commerce growth, means we face pretty significant headwinds that didn’t exist six months ago.”

Clearco said the partnership with Outfund didn’t include any of its staff, technology, intellectual property, infrastructure or operations. Ms. Romanow declined to share any financial specifics about the transaction. Clearco will refer its customers and employees in Europe to Outfund, which is expected to interview and could rehire some of the 60 people it is laying off.

Clearco cut 125 of its then-500 employees in late July and said it could retreat from non-North American markets as Ms. Romanow admitted the company had hired too quickly in anticipation of growth that hadn’t materialized.

There has been a wave of layoffs across the fintech and broader technology sector this year in Canada and abroad in response to worsening economic conditions, particularly among unprofitable startups that had depended heavily on outside funding to pursue a “growth at all costs” strategy. Their backers have pressured companies this year to ‘rightsize’ operations and aim for profitability or at least self-sustenance in the face of what some fear could be a stretch of uncertainty similar to the prolonged downturn after the dot-com crash in the early 2000s. Other prominent Canadian tech companies that have laid off hundreds of employees each in recent months include Shopify SHOP-T, Hootsuite, Wealthsimple – a digital bank challenger that also retreated from international expansion – and Article.

Clearco’s business model has also been challenged by the prospect of more defaults by merchants it funds and a rising cost of capital as central banks increase interest rates, although Ms. Romanow stressed the North American business remains healthy. “We remain optimistic and more focused than ever,” she said, adding Clearco is now also funding invoices for customers.

The company temporarily stopped offering new cash advances to merchants for a week in July to tighten underwriting practices and raise fees for the second time in two months, the Globe reported in July. The changes were a response to unusually heavy demand from customers in May and sharply rising defaults in Europe, where economic conditions are worse due to the impact of war in Ukraine and soaring fuel costs.

Clearco had already experienced challenges since technology valuations began pitching downward last year. The company had cut costs this year to reduce its monthly “burn,” or net use of cash, in half. It also lost a slew of senior executives including its chief financial officer, chief strategy officer and vice-president of operations and people. Clearco still hasn’t hired a new CFO. Ms. Romanow also replaced her former romantic partner and cofounder Andrew D’Souza, as CEO earlier this year. Mr. D’Souza remains executive chairman.

Clearco started in 2015 trying to build a banking alternative for digital entrepreneurs. It provides $10,000 to $20-million in advances to e-commerce companies mainly to pay for marketing on digital channels. In return, it receives a daily cut of its clients’ revenues until the advance and fee – which now ranges between 8 and 16 per cent – are repaid. The funding for its clients comes mostly from off-balance sheet facilities backed by alternative or specialty asset managers, including National Bank of Canada’s Credigy Ltd. unit

Prospective customers don’t have to provide personal guarantees, give up equity or submit to credit checks, but they do have to give Clearco access to business data from their bank accounts, online payment processors and online advertising accounts. Clearco then assesses the economics of the business and produces automated financing offers within hours. The funding for clients comes mostly from three off balance-sheet facilities backed by alternative or specialty asset managers.

Clearco has marketed itself as a provider of friendly funding that is cheaper than venture capital and less onerous than loans that require personal guarantees. But its capital is not cheap, as annualized rates are higher than the posted rates as repayment typically happens within months. That few-strings-attached approach also means it is an unsecured creditor when clients become insolvent, with a lower claim on assets than secured creditors. Clearco has advanced more than US$5-billion to 10,000-plus companies. The company’s revenues reached US$100-million in 2021 and it was on track as of early this year to double in size in 2022 again.

The Logic first reported on Clearco’s partnership with Outfund Tuesday .