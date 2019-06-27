Michigan suing Enbridge to shut down Line 5 pipeline running through Straits of Mackinac

Michigan’s attorney general filed a suit against Enbridge Inc. Thursday, following through on her threat to pursue legal action to halt the flow of oil through the company’s Line 5 pipeline “as soon as possible.”
Dana Nessel alleges the twinned pipeline, built in the 1950s, that runs underwater in the Straits of Mackinac is an environmental risk because it’s likely to pollute the Great Lakes if it were to rupture.
“The location of the pipelines – which carry millions of gallons of oil each day and lie exposed in open water at the bottom of the Straits – combines great ecological sensitivity with exceptional vulnerability to anchor strikes,” Ms. Nessel said in a statement.
Line 5 delivers about 500,000 barrels per day of Alberta crude to refineries in Southwestern Ontario. It also takes petroleum products such as diesel and propane back to Michigan.
Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy said the Calgary-based energy company will need time to fully evaluate Michigan’s court filing. But he said Enbridge is disappointed the state government declined the company’s offer to continue discussions with a moderator instead of using litigation.
Enbridge had proposed drilling a tunnel underneath the Straits to house a replacement section of the tunnel, a project that was approved by the previous state government before a new, Democratic governor and attorney general were elected last year.
At issue was how soon the existing pipeline could be shut down. Enbridge said it could complete the replacement project by 2024, but Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer wanted the existing line out of the water within two years.
Earlier this month, negotiations broke down between Enbridge and Michigan, and Enbridge filed an application to have a court declare its agreements with the previous state government valid.
Ms. Nessel also filed a motion Thursday to have Enbridge’s ask dismissed. It’s a move her office is calling a “one-two legal punch.”
Michigan-based environmental agencies praised Ms. Nessel’s move.
“It’s about time Michigan’s government is standing up for our public waters — waters located in arguably the worst possible place in the Great Lakes for an oil spill to happen,” Liz Kirkwood, executive director of For Love of Water, said in a release.
If Michigan succeeds in shutting down Line 5 before a replacement is completed, it could have big impacts for Canadian oil producers and refiners. Stopping the pipeline would contribute to an already-existing backlog of crude oil leaving Alberta and choke supply to refineries in Sarnia, Ontario. In turn, that could drive up gasoline prices in Ontario.
Robert Kwan, an analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc., is closely monitoring the situation, but he thinks the likelihood of a premature shutdown is low.
“It is tough for us to assess the legal arguments being brought forward by attorney general Nessel, particularly as we see this as a highly politicized situation,” he said.
Still, the escalating court battle has created uncertainty about the future of Line 5, and Mr. Kwan thinks it could cap Enbridge’s share price in the short term.
“From a financial perspective, we estimate the impact could be in the roughly $0.20-0.25/share of distributable cash flow range,” should the entire pipeline be shut with no shipping alternatives he said.
Canadian oil prices had tumbled to unprofitable levels in late 2018 due to a series of refinery outages and chronically tight pipeline capacity. They rebounded this year following the Alberta government’s decision to limit the industry’s production. Late last year, Western Canada Select heavy crude blend sold for more than US$40 a barrel under U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate as supplies backed up within the province. WCS last sold for US$13 under WTI, according to Net Energy Exchange, and Alberta announced on Thursday it was relaxing the curtailments by 25,000 barrels a day.
The outage of Line 5 would almost certainly deepen discounts on Canadian crude again as the capacity network – which the industry has struggled to expand – contracts.
Enbridge has until around mid-July to respond to Michigan’s lawsuit.