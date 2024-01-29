Skip to main content
Reuters

Microsoft MSFT-Q said on Monday it has named former general manager of “Call of Duty” Johanna Faries as the president of game publishing unit Blizzard Entertainment.

Microsoft, which bought Activision Blizzard in a $69 billion deal last year, said insider Matt Cox has taken over the role of senior vice president and general manager of Call of Duty, effective immediately.

Faries, whose appointment is effective Feb. 5, joined Activision Blizzard in 2018 after working for more than a decade at the National Football League (NFL).

Microsoft laid off 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox last week. Mike Ybarra and Allen Adham, who were president and chief design officer, respectively, at Blizzard, also left the company.

Report an error

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 29/01/24 4:00pm EST.

SymbolName% changeLast
MSFT-Q
Microsoft Corp
+1.43%409.72

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe