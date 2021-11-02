Millennial Lithium Corp. has attracted a higher takeover offer from a Canadian competitor, trumping an earlier bid from a giant Chinese battery maker.

Vancouver-based Lithium Americas Corp. said in a release that it is willing to pay equity worth $4.70 a share and $0.001 in cash to acquire Millennial, also based in Vancouver, in a transaction worth US$400-million.

The development means that the federal government could be spared from having to make a tricky call on whether a Chinese acquisition of the Canadian critical minerals company passes muster on national security grounds.

Last month, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) tabled a $3.85 a share offer for Millennial. Had the CATL approach been the only one on the table, the transaction would have had to pass a security screening from Ottawa. If the federal government suspected the transaction could be a threat to national security, the deal would undergo a more thorough review under Section 25.3 of the Investment Canada Act.

Canada has rejected takeover deals on national security concerns in the recent past. Late last year, the federal government rejected a planned takeover of junior gold miner TMAC Resources Inc. by China’s state-controlled Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. In that instance, the location of TMAC’s gold mine in the Arctic raised concerns. The mine site is a little more than 100 kilometres from a NORAD North Warning System radar station in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, part of a chain of installations across the North that gather military information.

Millennial is developing a project to mine lithium in Argentina. Lithium is one of a select list of critical battery metals that has seen its demand explode over the past decade with the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and government commitments to reduce carbon emissions. Earlier this year, the Canadian government designated lithium as a critical mineral, meaning it is essential to the economy.

Last year, Ottawa and Washington finalized a joint action plan on critical minerals. Both governments have made it clear they plan to co-operate in building secure domestic supplies of the minerals, such as lithium and cobalt, as fears of the growing stranglehold of China on supplies intensify.

