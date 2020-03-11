Mining industry pressing for more details on PDAC delegate with COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Visitors attend the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada show in Toronto on Mar 2 2020. Fred Lum

Senior members of Canada’s mining community are asking authorities to divulge more information about the movements of an attendee of last week’s PDAC mining conference in Toronto who has since tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Health officials in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed late yesterday that a man in his 50s who attended PDAC on March 1 and March 2 has contracted COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Sudbury officials gave little new information about the man, other than describing him as a conference delegate. So far, details about who he may have come in contact with at PDAC have not been divulged.

Sudbury health officials are advising anyone who attended PDAC to monitor their symptoms for the next two weeks and watch for any sign of the virus. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. So far the deadly respiratory disease has infected about 120,000 people around the world and killed more than 4200.

More than 23,000 people attended PDAC this year, which was held early last week. Attendees from about 130 countries came to the event, including mining executives, politicians and investors.

Marie Inkster, chief executive officer of Canadian copper producer Lundin Mining Inc. attended the conference last week, as did a number of Lundin’s employees. She said that health officials need to disclose more information about the man who tested positive for COVID-19 at PDAC, and what sessions he might have attended.

“I understand that you have the balance the privacy of the individual with health concerns, but I think there’s information that they can give to people without identifying the person,” she said.

“It would be helpful to people in assessing their risk. And if you can have better information to help with that risk assessment, then we’re all better off. “

Clive Johnson, CEO of Vancouver-based gold miner B2GOLD Corp did not attend PDAC due to a cold, but about 35 of his employees were there.

“More information is always better in a situation like this, so people can figure out if they were in contact with him,” said Mr. Johnson in an interview.

At PDAC last week, the smell of disinfectant was heavy in the air, with notices posted widely about the need to take precautions against the spread of the virus. Many attendees bumped elbows as opposed to shaking hands. Still, the event more or less progressed as planned, with representatives from some of the biggest mining companies in the world showing up, including the CEOs of Barrick Gold Corp. and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Among the high profile Canadian politicians in attendance were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Greg Rickford, Ontario’s minister of energy, northern development and mines.

Sudbury health officials are advising anyone who attended PDAC should monitor their symptoms for 14 days but said that self isolation is not needed at this time.

In a brief statement on its website, PDAC said it had learned about the individual who had tested positive at the conference and is working with Toronto Public Health and Public Health Sudbury and District.

PDAC president Felix Lee did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

