Minnesota judge to rule on Enbridge’s Line 3 project

An administrative law judge is due Monday to recommend whether Minnesota regulators should approve Enbridge Energy’s proposal for replacing its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The proposal has drawn strong opposition because the line would carry Canadian tar sands crude across environmentally sensitive areas in the Mississippi River headwaters region where American Indians harvest wild rice and hold treaty rights.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge says the project is necessary to ensure reliable delivery of crude oil to Midwestern refineries. The existing line, which was built in the 1960s, can run at only half its original capacity.

Administrative Law Judge Ann O’Reilly’s recommendations on whether the line is needed and routing will help guide the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission when it makes its final decisions in June.