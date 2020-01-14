 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Mississauga-based CentriLogic purchases ManageForce to expand in U.S. market

Sean Silcoff Technology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Robert Offley, CEO of CentriLogic, is seen here at the company's Mississauga data centre on July 26, 2013. British-born Mr. Offley is a veteran of the data storage business.

Tim Fraser/The Globe and Mail

CentriLogic Inc., a private-equity-backed Mississauga company that helps companies transfer their business applications to the cloud, has purchased a Chicago-based rival to help its expansion into the U.S. market.

The Canadian company spent an undisclosed amount, believed to be in the tens of millions of dollars, for ManageForce, a 15-year-old cloud services, enterprise resource planning and data solutions provider based in the Chicago area.

CentriLogic specializes in helping enterprises, typically with revenues of up to $1-billion, transfer their technology and business processes held in-house, to data centres accessed over the internet that it either owns or accesses through large public cloud providers. It’s a steadily growing industry worth tens of billions of dollars a year, as companies look to gain efficiencies by shifting operations online.

Story continues below advertisement

“[Senior] executives are looking to change their business and see how information technology can be part of that,” CentriLogic chief executive Robert Offley said in an interview.

The combined company will have 200 employees, with about 60 per cent of its business in Canada and the balance in the United States, Mr. Offley said.

CentriLogic, which received an unspecified investment in 2018 from U.S. private-capital providers TriSpan Opportunities Fund and Long Point Capital, is believed to have revenue in the tens of millions, with revenue growing by more than 15 per cent annually in recent years. Its customers include Freedom Mobile, Leon’s and Kodak Alaris.

British-born Mr. Offley is a veteran of the data storage business. He previously led the Canadian division of PSINet and sold it to Telus Corp. in 2001. He sold a second company, Fusepoint Managed Services, in 2006, the year he started CentriLogic.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies