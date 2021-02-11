Molson reports $1.37-billion loss in fourth-quarter as arena, entertainment venue shutdowns continue

Molson Coors Brewing Co. TPX-A-T TPX-B-T says it incurred a US$1.37-billion net loss in its latest quarter as sports and live entertainment venues where it sells beverages remained closed amid COVID-19.
The beer giant, which reports earnings in U.S. dollars, says the fourth quarter net loss is a drop from last year when it reported a net income of US$163.7 million during the same period.
Molson says its loss for the period ended Dec. 31 amounted to US$6.32 per diluted share in comparison to a net income of 75 US cents per share last year.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 83 US cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
Sales during the quarter fell to US-$2.2 billion, down from $2.4-billion the year before.
The company reported a full-year loss of US$949 million, which compared to a profit of US$241.7 million the year before.
