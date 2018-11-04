Moneris Solutions caters to consumer data industry with new Offlinx analytics tool

Canada’s largest debit and credit card payment processor is tracking consumers' online behaviour more closely and connecting it to payment data to draw a link between marketers' digital advertising spending and in-store purchases.

Toronto-based Moneris Solutions Corp. unveiled its Offlinx analytics tool last week, which looks to capture growing demand for consumer data to measure companies' return on marketing spending. But the launch also comes as more questions are being asked about the security and the ethics of data collection.

Purchases are already easy to track online, where marketers can analyze a customer’s exposure to various digital ads in the lead-up to their decision to buy through an e-commerce site. That has increased demand for more precise measurement of offline purchases. While e-commerce is a growing market, 91 per cent of purchases (excluding travel and event tickets) are forecast to happen offline this year, according to an eMarketer report released in January. The desire to analyze purchase behaviour is also fuelling investment in other tools such as loyalty programs.

“This has been the holy grail of marketers, to figure out, does a digital ad help my in-store sales,” said Jeff Guthrie, chief sales and marketing officer at Moneris. The company was founded in 2000 as a joint venture of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal, and operates in-store payment terminals as well as online payment processing.

Offlinx works by having retailers embed tracking technology in their digital ads. Moneris then analyzes the device IDs associated with computers or mobile devices that have been exposed to those ads. Because of the volume of purchases that Moneris processes, it has data that can help it connect a device ID to a debit or credit card.

When it detects a card making a payment at an in-store terminal, Moneris can tell the retailer which of its digital ads was shown to devices associated with that card in the lead-up to the purchase. A marketer could then use that information to help decide whether to spend more on search ads, for example, or on certain types of social media that may be more persuasive among customers.

“We were able to show our pilot merchant what they spent in digital and the impact it had in-store,” Mr. Guthrie said. Indigo Books & Music Inc. participated in the test phase of the tool, he said. Indigo declined requests for an interview for this story.

The economy of the internet is based on targeted advertising that relies on data collection. But that practice has been facing greater scrutiny after stories about data breaches and leaks, such as the misuse of Facebook data by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. And the rules are changing. In May, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force, with stiffer controls on the use of personal information.

Mr. Guthrie said the data Moneris tracks is not linked to a person’s name. The company processes transactions based on card number and does not have access to a card’s full account details. He added Moneris provides an aggregated set of data to companies in order to show where their digital ad budgets were best spent.

“It’s all anonymized,” he said.

In Canada, privacy restrictions are most stringent when it comes to personally-identifiable information, while there is more leeway to use data that is anonymous.

“Generally speaking, data would be considered personal information if there is a serious possibility that an individual could be identified through the use of that information, alone or when in combination with other information,” said Tobi Cohen, a spokesperson for the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada.

The OPC is working on guidance for companies on “appropriate methods of de-identification,” and on evaluating the risk of reidentification to ensure it is low enough to use that data. That work is ongoing.

There are already firms that provide marketers with attribution data about consumers’ store visits. For example, Toronto-based Freckle IoT Inc. gathers mobile device location data through agreements with app publishers whose users have opted in to location tracking, in order to measure both store visits and people’s exposure to different types of ads.

“Moneris’ solution, where you actually have the ability to tie into purchase-based data, has been a gap in the Canadian market for quite some time,” said Freckle’s founder, Neil Sweeney. “It’s not rocket science to figure out why Amazon is making so much money with its new ad product. Those are engines with a clear line of sight on [return-on-investment]. That’s going to get a lot of money compared to those that can’t prove that.”