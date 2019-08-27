 Skip to main content

RCMP among four agencies investigating Quadriga, monitor says

RCMP among four agencies investigating Quadriga, monitor says

Alexandra Posadzki Capital Markets Reporter
The court-appointed monitor overseeing the unwinding of defunct Canadian cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX says it is co-operating with four active law enforcement or regulatory investigations.

That includes a probe by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s financial crime division in Milton, Ont., which has made formal document requests to Ernst & Young, the agency said in a report published Monday.

Ernst & Young was appointed monitor after Quadriga filed for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in January, following the death of its 30-year old CEO, Gerald Cotten.

Mr. Cotten died of complications related to Crohn’s disease while on his honeymoon in India, where he was also visiting an orphanage he had helped fund.

Since his passing, roughly 76,000 of the exchange’s users have been unable to access $214.6-million of their funds. No one other than Mr. Cotten, who operated the company from his laptop with a handful of contractors, knew where the company stored its cryptocurrency reserves or the passwords to access them, according to an affidavit filed by his widow, Jennifer Robertson.

The proceedings have since been transitioned from a CCAA case into a bankruptcy matter. Now, Ernst & Young is requesting the case – which so far has been heard in Nova Scotia – be transferred to Ontario. Such a move would make it easier and more cost effective for the monitor to comply with numerous requests from law enforcement and regulatory agencies that are based primarily in Ontario, according to the report.

Ernst & Young “has determined that it will be necessary to seek a court’s assistance with respect to a number of issues arising from the requests.”

Given that the majority of the individuals who would be involved in the court attendances are based in Toronto, Ernst & Young believes it would be more effective for future motions to be held in Toronto. Doing so would eliminate “the need for a significant number of professionals to incur costs to travel from Toronto to Halifax.”

