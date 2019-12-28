 Skip to main content

Montreal airport refuellers vote in favour of New Year’s Day strike

Montreal
The Associated Press
The workers in charge of refuelling planes at Montreal’s Trudeau and Mirabel airports could walk off the job on New Year’s Day, which would likely disrupt the busy holiday travel season.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says its members have voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike unless a new contract agreement with their employer is reached.

The 100 or so unionized employees of Swissport Canada also rejected a tentative contract deal in a vote Friday night.

Mediation was ongoing Saturday afternoon, with salaries and work-life balance the main points of contention between the employer and the workers, who have been without a contract since August.

Swissport Canada is the only supplier of fuel for airlines operating out of Trudeau and Mirabel airports.

The employees threatening to strike include refuelling personnel, machinists, dispatchers, maintenance workers and mechanics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019

