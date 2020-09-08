 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Montreal clothing retailer Groupe Dynamite granted creditor protection

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The owner of clothing stores Dynamite and Garage has received creditor protection, as what it called a “corporate tsunami” resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Canada’s retail sector.

Montreal-based clothing retailer Groupe Dynamite Inc. announced on Tuesday that it was granted protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), making it the latest amid a number of apparel stores to seek restructuring. Groupe Dynamite is also seeking protection under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States, where it operates 85 stores. The company has more than 300 stores in total in North America.

“Our digital channels have experienced incredible growth over the past six months, but unfortunately not enough to offset empty city centres, and change of consumer needs as a result of work from home policies,” executive chairman Andrew Lutfy said in a statement. Mr. Lutfy, who is Groupe Dynamite’s sole shareholder, is prepared to provide interim financing through the restructuring, the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic has forced a number of retailers into creditor protection as store closures dealt a significant blow to sales, shifts in people’s shopping habits accelerated, and uncertainty around the economic recovery affected their future outlook. Companies can pursue restructuring through the CCAA process, or under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, which is a lower-cost option that gives companies a shorter time period to propose a plan than under CCAA.

Retailers in Canada that have sought protection under either option since the pandemic began include DavidsTea Inc., Le Château Inc., Comark Holdings Inc. – which owns Ricki’s, Celo and Bootlegger stores, Reitmans Canada Ltd., Aldo Group, Sail Outdoors Inc., Frank and Oak owner Modasuite Inc., and Lolë owner Coalision Inc.

In its statement on Tuesday, Groupe Dynamite said it expects the business impacts of the pandemic to continue until a vaccine is widely available.

Groupe Dynamite was founded in 1975, and employs 3,800 staff at its stores and another 530 at its head office and warehouse. The company said in its statement that it does not plan to cut any head office or warehouse jobs, and hopes to transfer some employees from stores that it decides to close. A “minimal” number store staff will be affected, the statement said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies