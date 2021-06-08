 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Montreal e-commerce retailer SSENSE sells minority investment to Sequoia Capita

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

SSENSE store display in Montreal.

Handout

Canadian e-commerce retailer SSENSE has announced a minority investment from Sequoia Capital that values the company at $5-billion following the receipt of funds.

Montreal-based SSENSE, which sells high-end and designer fashions online, was founded by brothers Rami, Firas, and Bassel Atallah in 2003. The site now ships to more than 40 countries, and has expanded to sell other items such as housewares, tech goods, and pet accessories.

This is the company’s first time raising external funding. SSENSE did not disclose a dollar figure for Sequoia’s investment.

The funding will go toward the company’s global expansion plans, including its goal to grow the site’s presence in China. Sequoia Capital China venture partner Angelica Cheung will join SSENSE’s board of directors.

SSENSE founders; Left to Right: Bassel Atallah, Firas Atallah, Rami Atallah.

Handout

SSENSE joins at least 13 other Canadian companies that have become so-called “unicorns,” or startup companies valued at US$1-billion or more, since last summer, marking an unprecedented run of prosperity for the country’s technology sector fueled by record levels of private capital funding globally. The list includes five Vancouver-based companies including Trulioo Information Services Inc., which said Monday it had inked a US$394-million financing led by Silicon Valley private capital giant TCV, as well as Wealthsimple, semiconductor startups, Tenstorrent Inc and Alphawave IP Group plc, Michele Romanow’s Clear Finance Technology Corp. and COVID-19 antibody developer AbCellera Biologics Inc.

“We’ve found a like-minded partner who shares our belief in pushing boundaries as we advance in our next stages of growth,” SSENSE co-founder and chief executive officer Rami Atallah said in a statement Tuesday.

SSENSE says its e-commerce site currently attracts 100-million page views monthly, and roughly 80 per cent of its visitors are between the ages of 18 and 40.

“The partnership represents another solid step in our efforts in supporting the fashion industry’s digitalization, backing visionary founders to transform and elevate the global fashion e-commerce experience to a new level,” Sequoia founding and managing partner Neil Shen said in a statement.

