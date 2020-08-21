 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Montreal port employers, striking dockworkers reach tentative deal

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Martin Tessier, president and CEO of the Maritime Employers Association, comments on the ongoing strike by the port of Montreal's Longshoremen Union in Montreal on Aug. 19, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Montreal port employers say they have reached a truce with striking dockworkers.

The Maritime Employers Association says it has settled on an agreement in principle with longshore workers and checkers to halt the 12-day labour action that has shut down Canada’s second-largest port.

The strike by more than 1,100 employees, who have been without a collective agreement for nearly two years, revolves largely around wages and scheduling.

The tentative deal comes two days after workers and management clashed over whether containers with perishable goods and hazardous materials should be removed from the docks, with employers threatening to bring in replacement workers.

Federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi had refused to intervene in the negotiations, citing her belief in the bargaining process despite calls from industry groups and the Ontario and Quebec governments for more direct involvement.

The employers and the union are slated to hold a press conference with more details about the agreement later today.

