Montreal pushing ahead with ambitious Trudeau airport expansion plans

Montreal is pushing forward with an ambitious expansion plan for the city’s Trudeau International Airport, whose aging facilities are under pressure from a doubling of passenger traffic over the past 14 years.

Aeroports de Montréal, the corporation that runs the region’s airports, on Monday unveiled plans for a massive overhaul of the airport projected to cost $2.5-billion for the first phase alone. To finance the work, it expects to sell debt and use proceeds from the airport expansion fees it charges travellers.

“The situation is simple: All our systems are at a saturation point,” the corporation said in a background document. The only piece of infrastructure at the airport with enough capacity to meet the growing demand are the runways, the corporation says.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the improvements to be made over the next 12 years, the airport authority plans to rebuild the main multi-level parking garage, rebuild the elevated departures area, and build an underground station to accommodate the arrival of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec’s new REM light rail line. It also plans to add another 20 to 30 gates at a new Y-shaped terminal connected to the existing one.

Airline officials have said privately in recent months that congestion at Trudeau was becoming problematic, noting a lack of gates was among the most serious issues. The airport is so pressed for infrastructure capacity that this summer, it will have to bus passengers on some 15 flights per day from their remotely parked planes to the airport after they land.