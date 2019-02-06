Montreal software firm Lightspeed files IPO

Montreal’s Lightspeed POS Inc. has filed to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, marking one of just a handful of sizeable Canadian tech firms to test public markets in the past few years and the first since a pulled offering filed last year by cloud software firm Dye & Durham Corp.

The 14-year-old company, which provides cloud-based software for retailers and restaurants to digitally manage point-of-sale and back-office functions on a range of computerized devices, is hoping to raise $200-million in an offering, sources familiar with the company’s plans who are not authorized to speak publicly told the Globe last month. The expected price and number of shares for sale were not disclosed in the preliminary prospectus filed late Wednesday; those figures will be determined after underwriters BMO Nesbitt Burns, National Bank of Canada and J. P. Morgan Securities markets the offering with company leaders to investors in the coming weeks.

In its filing with Canadian securities regulators, Lightspeed revealed it generated $72-million in revenue during 2018 and that revenue in its most recent quarter ending Dec. 31 was $20-million, up 33 per cent from the same period a year earlier, in line with growth over the past few years.

However, the company, like many fast-growing subscription software firms, also generated heavy losses, losing $98-million in its fiscal year ended last March 31 and more than $50-million in each of its two previous fiscal years. Sales and marketing accounted for 51 per cent of total revenues between last January and December, compared to 71 per cent in its 2016 fiscal year.

With its prospectus under scrutiny by regulators, Lightspeed also revealed its software was used in more than 47,000 customer locations in about 100 countries, handling $13.6 billion in gross transaction volume generated by its clients. That is considerably less than figures posted on the company’s website more than a year ago, when LIghtspeed said it had more than 50,000 customers and handled $15 billion in merchant volume. A company official referred an enquiry about the difference to an outside press agency late afternoon, but a call and email were not returned by press time.

In the prospectus Lightspeed said that while the number of customer locations continued to rise – increasing by about 6,000 in each of the past two fiscal years - the number of customers paying for more than one service had also expanded to 31 per cent as of Dec. 31. That is up from five per cent at the end of its 2016 fiscal year. The company said it hopes to generate additional revenues after last week announced a long-awaited payments service to customers.

“We believe the opportunity to transform commerce and create opportunity for all, with technology that is available to all, is enormous,” CEO and founder Dax Dasilva said in a letter to investors in the prospectus. “This is an opportunity where we are a leader, and we are just getting started…. We aim to ignite the ambitions of [small and medium-sized businesses everywhere, to level the playing field, and to light the journey forward.”

Lightspeed has taken key steps recently to prepare for an IPO, recruiting Brandon Nussey, former chief financial officer of publicly traded Descartes Systems Group, as its finance chief last year, and adding four directors to its board, including former Google CFO Patrick Pichette and former Open Text Corp. CFO Paul McFeeters. The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec led a US$166-million financing in late 2017 that saw the provincial pension giant buy out Silicon Valley investor Accel Partners and ensure the company stayed independent and Canadian-owned. The Caisse and Mr. Dasilva are the only shareholders with more than 10 per cent of the company, according to the prospectus.

The Lightspeed IPO comes ahead of an expected slew of high-profile public filings from Silicon Valley heavyweights this year, including Uber Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.. The Globe reported last week that Thoma Bravo LLC, the U.S. private equity owner of Trader Corp., an online automobile marketplace, is preparing for an IPO or sale of the Toronto-based business.

The last sizeable Canadian tech firm to go public exclusively on Canadian exchanges was online mortgage services firm Real Matters Inc., in 2017. Last April, Ceridian Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., which is based in Minneapolis but managed out of Toronto, went public on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, raising US$600 million in what was the largest technology IPO in Canadian history.