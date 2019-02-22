Montreal software firm Lightspeed sets price range for IPO

Montreal’s Lightspeed POS Inc. has set the pricing for its planned initial public offering at a range of $13 to $15 per share, which its bankers will begin formally pitching to investors next week, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Meanwhile, lead underwriters Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada and J.P. Morgan Securities have filled out the investment banking syndicate to market the offering, which will list on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Joining the trio of banks as co-managers of the offering are Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, Raymond James and Bank of Nova Scotia, said a source familiar with the situation.

The 14-year-old company, which provides cloud-based software for retailers and restaurants to digitally manage point-of-sale and back-office functions on a range of computerized devices, is hoping to raise $200-million and achieve a valuation for the company of $1-billion. If the deal goes through it would be one of the few sizable Canadian tech firms to successfully go public in recent years, and would follow a pulled offering filed last year by cloud software firm Dye & Durham Corp.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales teams for all the banks will be briefed on the offering today and a road show kicks off next week. The underwriters hope to price the offering in roughly two weeks and close the offering around mid-March, after which point it would begin trading on the

In its preliminary prospectus filed with Canadian securities regulators, Lightspeed revealed it generated US$72-million in revenue during 2018 and that revenue in its most recent quarter ending Dec. 31 was US$20-million, up 33 per cent from the same period a year earlier and in line with growth over the past few years.

However, the company, like many fast-growing subscription software firms, also generated heavy losses. The company posted a net loss of US$98-million in its fiscal year ended last March 31 and an operating loss of US$21.9-milllion.

Lightspeed’s software is used in more than 47,000 customer locations in about 100 countries and the company handled US$13.6-billion in gross transaction volume last year generated by its clients on its cloud software platform.

The company has high hopes for a new payments offering it is rolling out this year, which it hopes will generate additional revenues from customers.

The Lightspeed IPO comes ahead of an expected slew of high-profile public filings from Silicon Valley heavyweights this year, including Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. The Globe recently reported that Thoma Bravo LLC, the U.S. private equity owner of Trader Corp., an online automobile marketplace, is preparing for an IPO or sale of the Toronto-based business.

The last sizable Canadian tech firm to go public exclusively on Canadian exchanges was online mortgage services firm Real Matters Inc., in 2017. Last April, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., which is based in Minneapolis but managed out of Toronto, went public on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, raising US$600-million in what was the largest technology IPO in Canadian history.