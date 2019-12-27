 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Montreal unionized airport refuellers to vote on new contract offer

The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The workers in charge of refuelling planes at Montreal’s Trudeau and Mirabel airports will vote today on a new contract offer negotiated between their union and the employer just before Christmas.

The 100 or so unionized employees of Swissport Canada had threatened to disrupt the busy holiday travel season by walking off the job on Christmas Day if a new agreement was not reached.

On Sunday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said that if the latest offer is rejected, the parties will return to the bargaining table with the possibility of launching a strike on New Year’s Day.

Story continues below advertisement

Salaries and work-life balance were the main points of contention between the employer and the workers, who have been without a contract since August.

Swissport Canada human resources vice-president Louis-Philippe Charland previously suggested the union would recommend management’s offer be accepted, although the union has not confirmed that.

Swissport Canada is the only supplier of fuel for airlines operating out of Trudeau and Mirabel airports. The employees threatening to strike include refuelling personnel, machinists, dispatchers, maintenance workers and mechanics.

In the event of a strike, Swissport says management would be redeployed to ensure certain services are maintained.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies