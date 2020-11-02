Montreal’s Dorel strikes deal to be taken private by Cerberus, founding family

Open this photo in gallery Dorel Industries CEO Martin Schwartz poses for a photograph in Montreal on Sept. 16, 2013. The Globe and Mail

The founders of Dorel Industries Inc. have made a non-binding proposal to take the bicycle and-baby-products maker private after several rocky years that saw the company’s once high-flying shares tumble to near penny-stock status.

Dorel said Monday it has reached an agreement in principle to be taken private by a group led by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management and the company’s founding Schwartz family, which controls the company through a special class of multiple-voting shares. New-York based Cerberus frequently makes investments in distressed assets.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, which values the company at $470-million, the buyers would pay $14.50 per share for the shares the family does not already hold. The subordinate shares were trading Monday at about $14.85 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, suggesting a higher price might be needed to clinch the deal.

Barely four years ago, Dorel enjoyed a share price near $40. The stock has crashed hard since then, however, hitting a low of $1.25 this past spring before clawing back to $14.39 at Friday’s close.

Dorel’s rebound is being fuelled by soaring demand for its bikes and furniture through the coronavirus pandemic. The company in August reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $43-million on revenue of $724-million, well above analyst forecasts.

Montreal-based Dorel operates three separate manufacturing businesses that are each very different. Its sports unit controls bike brands such as Cannondale and GT, and its juvenile unit makes children’s products under brands like Maxi-Cosi and Quinny. It also makes home furniture.

The company went public in 1987 following a merger between kid-gear manufacturer Dorel and furniture maker Ridgewood Industries. Founders Martin Schwartz, Alan Schwartz and Jeff Segel have been heavily involved since then, both running the company as senior executives and acting as directors. Another family member, Jeffrey Schwartz, is chief financial officer.

Together, the family holds 19.18 per cent of Dorel’s outstanding shares on an economic basis and 60.17 per vent voting control, the company said in a news release.

Family members have advised Dorel that they are not interested in any alternative transaction such as selling their shares or selling any of Dorel’s businesses or assets, the company said. They advised Dorel’s board in December, 2019, that they intended to look for a partner for a potential privatization.

Independent directors on Dorel’s board formed a special committee to oversee the privatization process. The company hired BMO Capital Markets as a financial adviser to contact more than 25 potential financial sponsor partners and solicit proposals from them. Following that process, the family shareholders granted exclusivity to Cerberus in early September, according to Dorel’s statement.

The proposed price represents a 32-per-cent premium to the closing price of Dorel’s subordinate voting shares on Sept. 4 when Cerberus won exclusivity, the manufacturer said. It’s a 19-per-cent premium to the 60-day volume weighted average trading price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Dorel and the buyer group have given themselves until Nov.10 to complete negotiations and strike a definitive agreement. The proposed transaction also needs approval from regulators, courts and a majority of votes cast by Dorel’s minority shareholders.

