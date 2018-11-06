Montreal’s housing market sets October sales record

Home sales across Montreal and its surrounding areas in October surged 11 per cent compared with a year ago, as the city’s real estate market continued on a hot streak.
The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board says there were 3,731 sales last month, a new sales record for the month of October.
It also marked the 44th consecutive monthly sales increase, according to the board.
Condo sales were up 22 per cent year-over-year at 1,361, while single family home sales climbed six per cent to 1,971. Sales of plexes, which include two to five units, totalled 395, up five per cent from a year ago.
The median condominium price was also up four per cent from a year ago at $265,000, while the median price of a single-family home also jumped four per cent to $329,250. The median plex price was up five per cent at $525,000.
The number of new listings was down two per cent compared with a year ago, while the number of active listings fell 17 per cent compared with a year ago to 21,515.
“The condominium segment is booming. Thanks to strong sales and a sharp decrease in listings, the number of months of inventory has dropped significantly over the past year, falling from 10.2 months to seven months,” Nathalie Begin, president of the GMREB board of directors, said in a statement.
“This segment has moved from a buyer’s market to a seller’s market in just one year.”
The GMREB represents more than 9,500 members across Montreal and the surrounding area.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.