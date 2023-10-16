Quebec’s Paquin family is relinquishing control of marine cargo handling and environmental services company Logistec Corp. after a seven-decade run.

The Montreal-based company said Monday it struck an agreement to be acquired by New York private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC and alternative investment firm Stonepeak. The buyers are offering $67 cash per share for Logistec LGT-B-T in a deal that values the company at $1.2-billion including debt.

“Since my father started this business more than 70 years ago, we have grown into industry leaders,” Logistec Chief Executive Madeleine Paquin said in a statement. “We see significant opportunity to collaborate with Blue Wolf to drive value creation for our people, our customers, and our communities while rewarding our existing shareholders.”

The deal is at least the third proposed takeover by U.S.-based buyers for a Quebec company this month, following on the heels of Boston health care company Haemonetics Corp.’s offer for Quebec City heart technology maker OpSens Inc. and Ember Infrastructure Management’s offer for water technology company H20 Innovation Inc.

Roger Paquin founded Quebec Terminals Ltd., now Logistec, in 1952. Madeleine Paquin now controls the company with her two sisters through their holding company Sumanic Investments Inc., which has 77 per cent of Logistec’s voting rights. Sumanic has struck a voting support agreement with the buyers.

Ms. Paquin told an interview in 2000 that she hoped the siblings would be able to attract two or three members of the next generation to get actively involved in the business if they feel the calling. This past May, however, they signalled they were ready to move on, and the company began a strategic review process to weigh a sale.

The offer by Blue Wolf Capital and Stonepeak is a premium of 61.2 per cent to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price for Logistec’s Class A shares LGT-A-T on May 19 and a 62.2 per cent premium to its Class B share price over the same timeframe. The buyers said they intend to keep Logistec as a Quebec-based business working with current management teams as they plot plans for $200-million in capital expenditures and growth initiatives.

Logistec will go private when the transaction is completed. The Quebec government, through its investment arm, said it is talks with Blue Wolf to become a shareholder in order to support the firm’s “commitment to maintain Logistec’s headquarters and operations in Quebec and to continue to make investments in Quebec.”

Logistec has incresed its profits in each of the last five years, tallying net income of $54-million in its last fiscal year on sales of $898-million. In addition to providing bulk and cargo handling at ports and terminals across North America, the company also has a successful environmental business that rebuilds aging water infrastructure and works on contaminated soils, among other specialties.